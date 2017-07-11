Local companies help make free events possible at Gibson Co. Fair

Tuesday marked the third day of the Gibson County Fair.

Lots of fun, all for free during Tuesday's Duke Energy Kiddie Day at the fair, which meant free entry for kids.

The money scramble game was just one of the free events during at Duke Energy Kiddie Day.

Gibson County Fairgrounds President, Charlie Woodruff, says local businesses help put this on. He says the event allows parents who can't afford to bring their kids, to also get in on the fun.

Duke Energy worker, Ellen Ricker, says they help sponsor this event for community service. They set up the money scramble game, a hula-hoop competition, and tractor pull.

"You know they sign up for the games and then we stamp their hand and just to see the light up in their face," explained Ricker.

And the kids all have their favorite parts.

"The flying airplanes, you go up and you can almost touch the trees," said Braxton Pugh.

The fair continues through the rest of the week with different events every day.

