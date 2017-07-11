Parking violation fees increased for in Mt. Carmel

If you live in Mount Carmel, Illinois, be careful where you park as parking violation fees just went up.

Mount Carmel City Clerk, Rudy Witsman, said, while the town got rid of parking meters years ago, it is now illegal parking that's the problem. Witsman explained the new ordinance increases parking violation fees from $6 dollars to $25 dollars.

Local business owners said they are happy something is being done.

"I've never seen a lot of problems there is people that will park in front of the fire hydrants which is a no no," said barbershop owner, Norm Brunsom.

"If they are needing to increase there must be a problem, therefore, to get people to stop parking in areas they shouldn't be parking, I think it's a great idea," said Backyard Markets Owner, Constance Folsom.

Mount Carmel Police Chief, John Lockhart, said he hadn't seen an increase in nearly 50 years and it was costing more to print the ticket booklets than to issue them. Chief Lockhart said they were also seeing parking problems at the school because people were parking in no parking zones.

