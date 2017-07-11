Van damages Henderson business - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Van damages Henderson business

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Henderson Fire Dept. Henderson Fire Dept.

A van ran into a Henderson pharmacy Tuesday afternoon in Henderson.

It happened at Dunaway's Pharmacy on Third Street.  

The Henderson Fire Department posted pictures on their Facebook page. 

They say the damage to the building is cosmetic.  

No one was hurt.  

