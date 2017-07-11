New CMoE exhibit opens Wed.

A new exhibit at the Children's Museum in Evansville officially opens Wednesday.

A few kids got an early peek at the ArtMaker program on Tuesday. It's a permanent exhibit on the third floor that will let kids show their artistic side.

Kids can paint, make clay models, learn about mechanics and many other science projects.

The exhibit cost about $145,000 and took about eight months to build.

CMOE officials say it's important for kids to express their creativity.

The exhibit is from their give-ten campaign that raised over $1-million for the museum.

