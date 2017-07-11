Former Morganfield police chief back in jail

The former police chief of Morganfield, Kentucky, is back in jail.

Authorities say Craig Bolds missed his court date Monday, and was arrested.

Bolds has been out of jail on bond since his initial arrest last December.

He's accused of stealing up to 10,000 dollars worth of evidence from the police department.

Bolds is facing several charges including abuse of public trust and theft.

He resigned as police chief last summer.

