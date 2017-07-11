Former Morganfield police chief back in jail - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Former Morganfield police chief back in jail

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Craig Bolds (Source: Union Co. Jail) Craig Bolds (Source: Union Co. Jail)

The former police chief of Morganfield, Kentucky, is back in jail. 

Authorities say Craig Bolds missed his court date Monday, and was arrested.

Bolds has been out of jail on bond since his initial arrest last December. 

He's accused of stealing up to 10,000 dollars worth of evidence from the police department.

Bolds is facing several charges including abuse of public trust and theft.

He resigned as police chief last summer.

