Free camp offers activities, support for kids impacted by cancer

The second-annual Camp Gilda kicked off Tuesday in Evansville.

Children ages 6-12 that are impacted by cancer got a chance to interact with animals from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. They also got to meet Evie Sue and Vandy Lee, the mascots for Keep Evansville Beautiful.

The camp's mission is hoping to create a bond for these children so they know they're not alone.

The camp is entirely free and officials say it's rewarding to see the impact the camp has for the kids.

"The best part for me is the last day because I get to see that relationship that they've built and they remember us," said Program Coordinator, Chelsey Woolsey. "They come back and remember Gilda's. They remember what we do and they're telling their friends. That's huge for us. We want people to know that we're here and we're here to support them so if we can do that in just three days that's amazing."

The campers will get to visit Mesker Park Zoo on Wednesday and also will explore at CMoE as part of their off-site adventures.

