Alcoa adding 275 jobs with restart of 3 potlines; process to begin 'immediately'

Nearly 600 people were left jobless after Alcoa announced the closing of its aluminum smelter in 2016, but an announcement on Tuesday indicates the revival for some of those previously lost jobs.

Alcoa Corporation today announced plans to restart three of five potlines at its Warrick Operations aluminum smelter near Evansville, Ind. — Randy Moore (@Randy14News) July 11, 2017

The restarting for three of the five potlines will improve the competitiveness of the on-site rolling mill, according to the press release from Alcoa. The remaining two smelting potlines will remain idle and classified as curtailed capacity.

The process to restart the three lines will begin immediately and is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2018. — Randy Moore (@Randy14News) July 11, 2017

In the release, Tim Reyes, President of Alcoa's Aluminum business unit said: "By restarting a portion of the Warrick smelter, we will provide an efficient source of metal for the co-located rolling mill and help it meet an anticipated increase in production volumes. The action will enable us to more fully utilize the assets at this integrated site for the benefit of our investors, customers, employees and the community."

The restart will increase the site’s employment by approximately 275, including those who will be hired or recalled from layoff status. — Randy Moore (@Randy14News) July 11, 2017

Alcoa: "Appreciates actions of the Trump Administration to address challenges faced by the industry, including Chinese overcapacity." — Randy Moore (@Randy14News) July 11, 2017

Along with the restarting of the smelter plan, an agreement between Alcoa Power Generating Inc. and Vectren was reached for joint ownership of unit four. This joint ownership will last through Dec. 31, 2023, according to the press release.

