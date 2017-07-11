Alcoa adding 275 jobs with restart of 3 potlines; process to beg - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Alcoa adding 275 jobs with restart of 3 potlines; process to begin 'immediately'

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(Source: Alcoa) (Source: Alcoa)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Nearly 600 people were left jobless after Alcoa announced the closing of its aluminum smelter in 2016, but an announcement on Tuesday indicates the revival for some of those previously lost jobs.

[Related: Alcoa to close aluminum smelter]

The restarting for three of the five potlines will improve the competitiveness of the on-site rolling mill, according to the press release from Alcoa. The remaining two smelting potlines will remain idle and classified as curtailed capacity.

[Related: Evansville business takes hit due to Alcoa smelter shutdown]

In the release, Tim Reyes, President of Alcoa's Aluminum business unit said: "By restarting a portion of the Warrick smelter, we will provide an efficient source of metal for the co-located rolling mill and help it meet an anticipated increase in production volumes. The action will enable us to more fully utilize the assets at this integrated site for the benefit of our investors, customers, employees and the community."

[Related: Heritage Federal meeting with Alcoa workers affected by smelter shutdown]

Along with the restarting of the smelter plan, an agreement between Alcoa Power Generating Inc. and Vectren was reached for joint ownership of unit four. This joint ownership will last through Dec. 31, 2023, according to the press release.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly