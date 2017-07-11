Alcoa adding 275 jobs

Nearly 600 people were left jobless after Alcoa announced the closing of its aluminum smelter in 2016, but an announcement on Tuesday could indicate the revival for some of those jobs.

Alcoa Corporation today announced plans to restart three of five potlines at its Warrick Operations aluminum smelter near Evansville, Ind. — Randy Moore (@Randy14News) July 11, 2017

The process to restart the three lines will begin immediately and is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2018. — Randy Moore (@Randy14News) July 11, 2017

