EPD: Teens steal car, break into pawn shop

Two teenagers are facing several charges after police say they stole a car and tried to burglarize a pawn shop.

Police say the two teens stole a car around Tepe Park early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:00 a.m., officers were called to a burglary alarm at Fare Loan and Pawns.

Police say one teenager was caught in the stolen car in parking lot of pawn shop.

They say the other teen was inside building.

Both are facing burglary, auto theft, and criminal mischief to a vehicle charges.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.