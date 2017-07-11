EPD: Beware of porch pirates

Investigators are searching for the body of a missing girl, who they say was killed during a crime spree by Chad Fulks and Brandon Basham. Basham is from Hopkins County, Kentucky. Authorities say the two men escaped from the Hopkins County Jail in 2002, and then went on a crime spree through several states. WSAZ, the NBC station covering Chesapeake, Ohio, reports investigators have been digging at a property. They report authorities received a tip the body of Sam...

More >>