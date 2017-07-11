EPD: Beware of porch pirates - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Beware of porch pirates

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Package thieves don't just operate during the holidays.

Evansville police sent out an alert this week, warning residents about porch pirates. 

Here's a few things police say to keep in mind: 

  • Track your stuff - you can follow your shipments from the warehouse to your front door with texts and email alerts.
  • Request a signature - it comes with a fee, but won't leave your package stranded on your stoop.
  • Be available for delivery - once you know when your stuff will arrive, you can plan to be around or even get a neighbor to keep an eye out for you.

