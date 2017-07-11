EPD: Beware of porch pirates

Nearly 600 people were left jobless after Alcoa announced the closing of its aluminum smelter in 2016, but an announcement on Tuesday may indicate the revival of those once lost jobs.More >>
The second-annual Camp Gilda kicked off Tuesday in Evansville. Children ages 6-12 that are impacted by cancer got a chance to interact with animals from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.More >>
Package thieves don't just operate during the holidays. Evansville police sent out an alert this week, warning residents about porch pirates.More >>
A Rockport man has been arrested on several child molesting charges. William Clark, 64, was booked into the Spencer County Jail Monday.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.More >>
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon were stationed out of New York.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.More >>
