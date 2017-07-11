Search underway in OH for body of girl killed in 2002 crime spre - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Search underway in OH for body of girl killed in 2002 crime spree

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Investigators are searching for the body of a missing girl, who they say was killed during a crime spree by Chad Fulks and Brandon Basham.

Basham is from Hopkins County, Kentucky. 

Authorities say the two men escaped from the Hopkins County Jail in 2002, and then went on a crime spree through several states. 

WSAZ, the NBC station covering Chesapeake, Ohio, reports investigators have been digging at a property. 

They report authorities received a tip the body of Samantha Burns may be buried there. 

The 19-year-old was from Lincoln City, West Virginia. 

So far nothing has been found. Investigators have been digging since Monday. 

Fulks and Basham were convicted of kidnapping and murdering Burns. 

They were also convicted in the death of Alice Donovan. Her body was found in 2009 in South Carolina. 

Both men are on death row in federal prison in Terre Haute. 

