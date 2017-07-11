Man charged with child molesting in Spencer Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with child molesting in Spencer Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
William Clark (Source: Spencer Co. Jail) William Clark (Source: Spencer Co. Jail)
SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) -

A Rockport man has been arrested on several child molesting charges. 

William Clark, 64, was booked into the Spencer County Jail Monday.

Court records show an arrest warrant was issued last week. 

Clark is facing four felony charges. 

One of them is level one. The others are level four. 

No other information about the arrest has be released. 

We are told Clark is due in court Friday. 

