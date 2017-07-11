VP Mike Pence heading to Kentucky to talk health care

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Kentucky to talk with small business owners about health care.

A statement from the White House says Pence will travel to Lexington, Kentucky on Wednesday and participate in a listening session with business leaders before speaking about "the need to repeal and replace Obamacare." The statement says he will be accompanied by Gov. Matt Bevin, Rep. Andy Barr and Rep. Brett Guthrie.

The visit comes as Republican efforts to get rid of former President Barack Obama's health care law stall in the U.S. Senate, and shortly after Kentucky's two senators traveled the state to talk about it. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell supports the bill, but U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he won't vote for it in its current form.

