Dog burned in Evansville house explosion passes away

One of the dogs burned in the house explosion on Hercules Avenue in Evansville has died.

City Council member and animal advocate Missy Mosby posted the news on Facebook.

She says a male dog was badly burned and developed pneumonia.

A female dog continues to recover.

Family carrying their dog in pretty bad shape. Nearby Neighbors say they heard their houses shake pic.twitter.com/Z9ndM2JwA1 — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) June 27, 2017

Fire investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the explosion.

It happened on Hercules Avenue in Evansville just before 9 a.m. June 27.

Kathy Woolems and Sharon Mand were killed.

Tara McKnight, Michael Kneer, and 8-year-old Jesse Woolems were hurt.

Click here for more stories on the house explosion.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.