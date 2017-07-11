Boil advisory will be in place after Poseyville water system work

A boil advisory will be in place for Poseyville this week.

According to town officials, maintenance work will be done on the town's water system Wednesday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m.

We're told there will then be a boil advisory until two water tests come back clear.

