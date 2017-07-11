Owen Named EVSC Athletic Director

Central head football coach, Andy Owen, will be coaching his last season on the sidelines for the Bears. Owen, has accepted the position of athletic director, for the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation. Owen tells 14 News he will coach the entire 2017 football season, which will be his 11th and last, with the Bears.

According to the EVSC, he will oversee all athletics in the corporation, as well as physical education. He will also oversee the integration of the district’s physical education curriculum within the EVSC’s GAIN framework. In addition, Owen will work closely with the Office of Development on various fundraising initiatives and projects. His duties as district athletic director will commence at the conclusion of the Central High School football season. He will begin his other responsibilities immediately.

Owen has been Central's head coach, since 2007 and has won both a sectional and SIAC championship during his tenure. Owen is also the athletic director at Central, and will step down from that position as well. Owen replaces Paul Neidig, who took a job with the I-H-S-A-A. (Indiana High School Athletic Association).

