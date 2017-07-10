20-yr race handicapper Kristufek working his first season at Ellis Park

It is not easy trying to pick winners out at Ellis Park horse track, but hey, there is help and that comes in the form, of race handicapper, Joe Kristufek.

It's the Chicago native's first year breaking down races at Ellis Park, but he's no stranger to the job. Kristufek has been handicapping races for 20 years.

He says his top pick wins, about 30 percent of the time, and finishes top three, 62 percent of the time.

