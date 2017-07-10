Commissioner Musgrave, husband removed from Republican Precinct Committee after donation made to Democratic Party

The Vanderburgh County Republican Party has removed County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave and her husband, Robert, as Precinct Committee members.More >>
Employees of Bimbo Bakeries in Owensboro say they were shocked to find out their plant is closing.
Dawson Springs Police are looking to restart its K9 program.
These restrictions are expected to last until the fall, so be prepared for delays.
We've just learned more development is coming to the area around St. Vincent's new Orthopedic hospital in Warrick County.
Five people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beaten
The woman was charged with child endangerment.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.
