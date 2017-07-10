Commissioner Musgrave, husband removed from Republican Precinct Committee after donation made to Democratic Party

The Vanderburgh County Republican Party has removed County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave and her husband, Robert, as Precinct Committee members.

Party Chairman Wayne Parke says he verified that Robert Musgrave made a $500 donation to Democrat Gail Riecken during her 2015 campaign for mayor against Republican Lloyd Winnecke.

Park says it was very poor judgment for a Republican Committeeman not to support the Republican candidate for mayor.

Reached by phone tonight, Cheryl Musgrave said, "Mr. Parke is a bully and I don't pay attention to anything he says or does."

