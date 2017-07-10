Bimbo Bakery employees shocked to find out Owensboro facility is closing

Employees of Bimbo Bakeries in Owensboro say they were shocked to find out their plant is closing.

The facility will close in September and the departure will leave over 100 workers out of jobs.

The bakery has been in Owensboro for decades. So, the news that it's closing and moving its production to other bakeries is hitting its employees hard.

A truck parked outside Bimbo Bakeries read, "Start Your Day Happy," but it was anything but a happy start to the day for the 125 workers as they all walked into a mandatory meeting.

"We got there and we all sat down," said employee John McKay. "They were talking about safety and they got to where they are going to close the plant in September. It was a shock to me. A shock to a lot of people, but ain't nothing you can do about it."

"It is what it is," said employee Tyler Patterson.

Patterson has worked in the building on 24th Street for four years.

"We're an older bakery," said Patterson. "A lot of bakeries have gone automated."

He says he knew there was a struggle, but didn't expect it to come to this.

"I've always felt like they're telling us we gotta keep fighting. We're hanging by a thread. We're doing the best we can and apparently it wasn't enough," said Patterson.

"It's kind of a shock," said Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson.

Mayor Watson was surprised to find out a long-time company will be closing its doors and production moving to other cities.

"There was no warning as far as I know of," said Mayor Watson. "I got an email this morning early from the city manager and I just kind of froze and said, 'Oh boy, that's terrible."

Patterson said that terrible news might force him and his family to now move.

"Yeah, I might have to relocate," said Patterson. "Hopefully they help us find new jobs, possible relation to other bakeries. Hopefully."

Company officials say the thrift store that's located on the company's property will stay open.

The bakery is expected to close mid-September.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.