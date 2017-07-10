More medical development coming to Warrick Co.; will be across from Orthopedic hospital

We've just learned more development is coming to the area around St. Vincent's new Orthopedic Hospital in Warrick County.

Area plan officials tell us work has already started on a new plastic surgery office off Venetian Drive. The office will have four exams rooms and two procedure rooms.

There is also plans to build a doctor's office.

Workers at Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar tell us they are happy to see new development right next door.

"I think it's great," Boston's supervisor Jessica Braden said. "I think it could drive up our lunch sales and potentially bring a lot more people to the area."

We are told the plastic surgery office should open by the end of the year.

