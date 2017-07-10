Defense in Aleah Beckerle case gears up for hearing

The attorney for the Evansville man accused of murdering Aleah Beckerle believes someone else is involved in her death.

Next week marks one year since Aleah was reported missing from her Iowa Street home. Search after search turned up nothing, until a call about a body found in a vacant home back in March. An arrest came a few days later. Police say 24-year-old Terrence Roach confessed to the crime. However, his attorney believes there is more to the story.

“I don't know that anybody killed her. What do I think? That it was a terrible thing to have happened,” Defense attorney Glenn Grampp told 14 News.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner hasn't said how 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle died. But, investigators say evidence reportedly lined up with his confession. Aleah was allegedly pulled out of a window.

“Terrance Roach isn't a very big man,” Grampp added. “To reach in, you probably have to be up off the ground, when you reach in, you've extended arms, and to be pulling, you're going to be that much bigger, so to think you can get somebody out who at some level is going to be very vocal and who is going to, at some level, be struggling, it's incredible.”

As of Monday, Grampp is still waiting for the autopsy and lab results. But the attorney added he believes Aleah was taken out of the home in a different way.

“With two people and a dog not being woken by it, so that just doesn't make sense to me and I think any right-minded person would agree with that so Aleah had to be taken out of that home in some other fashion.”

Another concern for the defense is that Roach may not have fully understood his admission of guilt.

"He's a very soft-spoken individual. His level of intelligence is marginal. That's been diagnosed through the EVSC. In speaking with him, I think he obviously comprehends what we are talking about, now the gravity of it, I don't know."

The Vanderburgh County prosecutor's office cannot comment on pending cases.

Meanwhile, Roach is scheduled to be in court tomorrow for a progress hearing.

“I think that Aleah Beckerle does deserve justice, but I don't think that's happened so far,” Grampp explained.

