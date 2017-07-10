Dawson Springs PD to propose reviving K9 program

Dawson Springs Police are looking to restart its K9 program.

The going rate for a K9 is around $12,000 to $15,000 thousand dollars, that cost includes training. But Chief Coleman Dixon says the police department has already picked up most of that tab.

Chief Dixon says the request is in response to an uptick in burglaries and drug-related crimes. One of his officers is a certified to train canines and has already picked a dog out. That officer will take care of the dog as well.

The department would need to modify one of its patrol cars to hold a K9.

We are told the department has already gotten a lot of donations to help it meet the equipment costs. Dixon's plan is for the city to have to pay as little as possible for this. This would be the first time they've had a canine program since a previous program folded around ten years ago.

Residents we spoke with say it can help catch offenders and track down nearby drug problems.

"If somebody runs from them, the K9s wouldn't take 15 minutes to catch them," said Dawson Springs resident Jarvis Jennings. "It'd be fine if they can do they job like they supposed to be doing."

The Dawson Springs Police Department will also look to restructure their overtime budget to make room to replace their patrol cars once they're worn out. If this passes, the K9 likely won't be ready for the field for at least another six weeks.

They're also looking to start a neighborhood watch program.

It's still in the early stages. But this group of volunteers will be on the lookout for suspicious activity like break-ins.

Chief Dixon brought this up with the mayor about a month ago. This comes after Chief Dixon says there has been an uptick in burglaries and drug-related crimes.

People on the street with say a bigger police presence would be a better solution. But the Police Department oversees a city of around 3,300 people, Most of the time there's only one officer on the shift. And with a bare-bones budget, the department can't hire any more.

But Mayor Jenny Sewell says while the neighborhood watch can't make arrests.

Volunteers can be an extra set of eyes which also helps cut down on crime.

"There is no substitute for a watchful neighborhood and a caring neighborhood and if our neighbors were to see something that just doesn't add up that is just about the first best being you could have on the job, that could call in and look out for your neighbor," Sewell said.

Police will meet with anyone interested in joining the group on Wednesday in council chambers.

