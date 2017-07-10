Bike crash victim looking for Good Samaritan

It's been a year since a devastating bike crash along the greenway passage, and Kaitlin Malone is still healing.

She took a tumble, breaking bones in both of her arms. Yet she carried herself, and her bike, all the way out.

After hauling her bike along with her for over a mile she arrived at this parking lot right behind me which is located along the Lloyd Expressway in the industrial corridor and that is where she found the good Samaritan who helped her out.

She got the help she needed. What she didn't get, is the woman's name. Now she wants to find her so she can thank her properly and in person. You can contact Kaitlin If you have any information.

