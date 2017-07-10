Demolition begins on St. Ann's Catholic School

A Union County Catholic School is coming down after more than a century.

A new school in Morganfield opened just across the street two years ago. It's got a new name, John Paul the Second, but we're told the same six parishes in the county feed into the new school.

Saint Ann's School opened in 1912 with just 50 students. It officially closed in May 2015 with 204 students in pre-school through eighth grade.

Officials tell us the building was deteriorating, and that it was more cost-effective to build a new school. But past students say it's still sad to see the old building go.

Union County High School Sophomore Hunter Robinson remembers spending nine years in the Saint Ann building.

"It's kind of sad," Robinson explained. "It's cool to see what's in it, you know, but sad for the most part."

Mary Watson was a student at Saint Ann 60 years ago. She says, "I just wanted to come by and see if they started tearing it down yet. It's something to remember. Everybody should come by that went to school here."

Demolition of the Saint Ann building is expected to be complete in about three days.

