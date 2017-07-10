Demolition begins on St. Ann's Catholic School

These restrictions are expected to last until the fall, so be prepared for delays.More >>
We've just learned more development is coming to the area around St. Vincent's new Orthopedic hospital in Warrick County.More >>
Police say 24-year-old Terrence Roach confessed to the crime. However, his attorney believes there is more to the story.More >>
Dawson Springs Police are looking to restart its K9 program.More >>
It's been a year since a devastating bike crash along the greenway passage, and Kaitlin Malone is still healing. She took a tumble, breaking bones in both of her arms.More >>
Five people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
A fourth case of Vibrio Vulnificus has been confirmed by the mobile county health department. Health officials say a person contracted the bacteria at the end of June in Mobile Bay near the eastern tip of Dauphin Island.More >>
Several ambulances responded to two separate incidents at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport on Monday. We’re told medical crews evaluated up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
