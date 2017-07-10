Gibson Co. officials seeking answer for lack of housing issue

Unemployment in Gibson County is the lowest it's ever been, but with the increase in workers, there is a big need for housing options.

In 2015 alone there were nearly 20,000 people employed in Gibson County and that number has only gone up. We are told right now there are only 65 homes on the market and that's a problem the Gibson County Economic Development Corporation is looking to fix.

Corporation President and CEO, Paul Waters, says about 20 homes were sold just last month. Waters says manufacturing plants around Princeton, like Toyota, are increasing and the housing market can't keep up.

"We are in desperate need of housing starts in Gibson County," explained Waters. "We need new housing, we need other homes to be for sale."

Waters says one developer has already answered their prayers. He says property developer, Kerry Wagner, is bringing in modular homes on a 60 acres stretch a few miles outside of Princeton on County Road 50 south.

Waters says a sample home will be set up in a few months for people to tour, and customize their homes. According to Wagner, the plan is for 50 homes to be on the property, but it could expand to 90.

"We need housing for anybody but we really need housing in that $150-200,000 range so that young people can come in and get good financing," Wagner explained.

Waters tells me in the next couple years they hope to have more developers come to Gibson County.

