German Medieval Village could be heading for Dubois, IN

This October will mark the third year of the two-day Rosenvolk German Medieval Festival in Ferdinand, Indiana.

The event promotes the German heritage of Dubois County, teaches visitors in ancient crafts and trades, and is a source of entertainment for all ages.

However, the two-day festival could soon turn into a year-round business.

"Our view for this is to create a Bavarian village dated between the 12th century and 18th century, you would walk in and I say think Disney but more authentic," said creator Daniel Le-Blanc.

Creators of the festival, Daniel and Catherine Le-Blanc, are proposing to build a $5 million dollar village in Dubois, Indiana.

"We always wanted to have a permanent fair, the nice thing about the permanent fairs is that you're given more levity with them, you're able to do more," added Daniel.

Plans include a real castle that acts as a hotel, meadery, shops, jousting arena, and mill. Le-Blanc explained they even hope to hold summer camps for kids.

The Le-Blanc's have already put down money to hold the property but still have to fund over $1 million for the land and $5 million for the actual buildings. They said they are actively looking for investors and hope to break ground in 2019.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.