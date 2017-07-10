La Campirana co-owner hopes for fall opening after review committee evaluation

Downtown Evansville is one step closer to choosing Mexican food for lunch.

On Monday, the Evansville Site Review Committee evaluated La Campirana's status on moving into the old Spudz-N-Stuff on Northwest First Street. The committee sent the restaurant owners off with a few requirements before they can receive the final paperwork.

Co-owner Abraham Brown tells us he expects the new location of their family business to open two to three months after the paperwork is complete.

The menu will feature their most popular dishes.

"I think this is a perfect place to offer Mexican food in a place that there are no Mexican restaurants in that part of the city, so we're going to be the first Mexican restaurant offering food downtown," Brown explained.

Brown expects to be serving customers by this fall.

