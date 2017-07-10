La Campirana co-owner hopes for fall opening after review committee evaluation

A Union County Catholic School is coming down after more than a century.More >>
A Union County Catholic School is coming down after more than a century.More >>
However, the two day festival could soon turn into a year round business.More >>
However, the two day festival could soon turn into a year round business.More >>
Unemployment in Gibson County is the lowest it's ever been, but with the increase in workers, there is a big need for housing options. In 2015 alone there were nearly 20,000 people employed in Gibson County and that number has only gone up.More >>
Unemployment in Gibson County is the lowest it's ever been, but with the increase in workers, there is a big need for housing options. In 2015 alone there were nearly 20,000 people employed in Gibson County and that number has only gone up.More >>
Officials with Bimbo Bakeries say they are closing in Owensboro. The company released a statement to 14 News Monday afternoon. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.More >>
Officials with Bimbo Bakeries say they are closing in Owensboro. The company released a statement to 14 News Monday afternoon. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.More >>
A historic bridge now has a new home in Henderson County at Sandy Watkins Park. The Bowstring Pony Truss Bridge was built around 1880 in Canton, Ohio, by the Wrought Iron Bridge Company and measured roughly 60-feet long and 12-feet wide.More >>
A historic bridge now has a new home in Henderson County at Sandy Watkins Park. The Bowstring Pony Truss Bridge was built around 1880 in Canton, Ohio, by the Wrought Iron Bridge Company and measured roughly 60-feet long and 12-feet wide.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Four people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Four people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Several ambulances are responding to an incident at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport. We’re told medical crews are evaluating up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
Several ambulances are responding to an incident at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport. We’re told medical crews are evaluating up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>