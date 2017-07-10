Evansville Bike Share program receiving upgrades

The Evansville Bike Share program is undergoing an upgrade this week to make things simple for you.

The Evansville Trails Coalition told us the bikes won't be available to rent while the bikes are getting the upgrades.

They are receiving a new locking system on the bikes that will be Bluetooth-enabled. You'll be able to lock and unlock the bike with the touch of a finger.

The upgrade is expected to only last this week and officials say it will add to the excitement of the rental program.

Officials hope to put in three more bike stations by the one-year anniversary of the launch. That would make it to ten total locations around the city to rent from.

