American Red Cross hosts Celebrate Freedom Blood Drive

The American Red Cross hosted the Celebrate Freedom Blood Drive on Monday.

This blood drive is held every year after the Fourth of July.

Donors rolled up their sleeves in a way to give back to the local community. The process takes about 45 minutes.

Their goal was to get 135-pints.

Officials tell us it's an important time of year that they need blood.

Donors received snacks and a T-shirt as an appreciation. The Red Cross also accepts donations all year round.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.