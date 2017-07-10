American Red Cross hosts Celebrate Freedom Blood Drive

They are receiving a new locking system on the bikes that will be Bluetooth-enabled. You'll be able to lock and unlock the bike with the touch of a finger.More >>
The American Red Cross hosted the Celebrate Freedom Blood Drive on Monday. This blood drive is held every year after the Fourth of July.More >>
Evansville police arrested two people who led them on a chase across town. It started just before 10:30 p.m Sunday, when the West Side Walmart reported a theft.More >>
Officials with Bimbo Bakeries say they are closing in Owensboro. The company released a statement to 14 News Monday afternoon. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.More >>
Friday After Five in Owensboro is adding a special venue for Country Duo LOCASH. They are playing a free concert on July 21st.More >>
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The physical evidence at the apartment where a 3-year-old boy allegedly accidentally shot and killed himself does not match the story the father told Memphis Police Department, according to MPD.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
A Montevallo man is dead after a freak accident involving a bush hog.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>
