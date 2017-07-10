Bimbo Bakeries closing in Owensboro

Officials with Bimbo Bakeries say they are closing in Owensboro.

The company released a statement to 14 News Monday afternoon after we received some viewer tips and reached out.

In September, 125 people will be without a job.

The company says the thrift store on the property will stay open.

“Making the decision to close a facility is never an easy one,” said Bob Conners, Vice President, Region Operations for Bimbo Bakeries USA. “After careful analysis and consideration, we determined it is most efficient to redistribute production to other bakeries in our system to better meet market demand.”

The company is discussing severance, benefits, and other resources available for the workers who are impacted.

“We truly value and respect our dedicated associates at the Owensboro bakery and will assist them throughout the transition,” said Conners.

