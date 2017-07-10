Local builder helps families in need with new project

EVANSVILLE (WFIE) - An Evansville builder and philanthropist is working on a new project to help families in need.

Lee Chandler has spent several years building homes for those less fortunate in Cambodia and Thailand. His latest effort includes getting local construction companies involved.

The project is called 33 1/3rd. Chandler is building one home for a family on the north side of Vanderburgh County. The family will pay standard price for the home. However, area builders and trades people are donating some of the labor costs. That money saved will help fund construction of 33 homes for families in third world countries.

"This is about just helping people. We're more of the same than we are different and it's just people that really need help that can't help themselves," said Chandler.

"We're going to have some of the best trades in Evansville working with us and collaborating with us, and it's because of their generosity and willingness to make a difference that this project is really moving ahead."

