Cars and house hit in Evansville crash

Evansville police are investigating a crash where a car hit two other cars and then a house.

It happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of N. Elsas Avenue and Oregon Street.

Police say an SUV swerved to avoid van at intersection.

They say the driver hit the van, a parked car, and the house.

No one was hurt.

