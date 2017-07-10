Cars and house hit in Evansville crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Cars and house hit in Evansville crash

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police are investigating a crash where a car hit two other cars and then a house.

It happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of N. Elsas Avenue and Oregon Street.

Police say an SUV swerved to avoid van at intersection.

They say the driver hit the van, a parked car, and the house.

No one was hurt. 

