Dwight Yoakam to play in Evansville September 13

Country star Dwight Yoakam is heading to Evansville to play the Victory Theatre.

The show is September 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. He is a 21-time nominated, 2-time Grammy Award winner.

His top singles include “Guitars, Cadillacs”, “Ain’t That Lonely Yet”,“Honky Tonk Man,” “Please, Please Baby,” “Little Ways,” “I Sang Dixie,” “It Only Hurts When I Cry,” and “Fast as You.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. They are $49-$89

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.