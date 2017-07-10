Man killed in Muhlenberg Co. motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Central City. It happened in front of Walmart on West Everly Brothers Boulevard around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.More >>
These restrictions are expected to last until the fall, so be prepared for delays.More >>
Evansville police arrested two people who led them on a chase across town. It started just before 10:30 p.m Sunday, when the West Side Walmart reported a theft.More >>
Evansville Police are searching for a man who they say held up the Wendy's on Lincoln Avenue.More >>
Along with the usual carnival rides and food, a lot of renovations and some new additions were added to the fairgrounds this year including the brand new Toyota Events Center seating 700 people.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, a man from Georgia was killed Saturday in a crop duster crash in Craighead County.More >>
Jerell Ketron Eugene White, 22, was found in a pond near Pleasant Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.More >>
An investigation is underway after a police officer from Uniontown, Stark County was shot Sunday night.More >>
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.More >>
