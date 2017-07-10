EPD searching for restaurant hold up suspect

Evansville Police are searching for a man who they say held up the Wendy's on Lincoln Avenue.

It happened just after midnight Monday morning, as the store was closing.

Police say a man pointed a gun at employees and stole some money.

They also say the man pistol whipped one of the employees.

If you know anything, call police.

