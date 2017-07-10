Two arrested after police chase across Evansville

Evansville police arrested two people who led them on a chase across town.

It started just before 10:30 p.m Sunday, when the West Side Walmart reported a theft.

EPD officers responded and found the suspects' car nearby on the Lloyd.

Police say the officers tried to stop them, but the suspects sped off.

Officers chased them east on the Lloyd until the suspects got off at the I-69 exit and went south.

Police say they finally caught the car near the University of Evansville campus.

They arrested the driver, Charles Moore of Illinois, and an unnamed female passenger.

They're both in the Vanderburgh County Jail this morning.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.