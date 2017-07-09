Police: Person killed in car vs motorcycle crash

On Saturday, Central City Police responded to a call for a car vs motorcycle crash.

It happened at W. Everly Bros Boulevard in front of Walmart.

Officials say as Evelyn Hardison was making a left turn into Walmart, she crossed the path of a motorcycle driven by Christian Jeffries.

We're told Jeffries was taken to a hospital in Owensboro where he later died.

Police say they are still investigating. We will keep you updated.

