Gibson Co. Fair underway

It was opening day for the Gibson County Fair. This year marks 162 years the fair has been going on, and it continues to grow.

Along with the usual carnival rides and food, a lot of renovations and some new additions were added to the fairgrounds this year including the brand new Toyota Events Center seating 700 people.

Sunday night, the 4H Robotics Club hosted an event in the center.

General admission to the fair is $7.

Other events happening this week includes Lucas Oil Truck and Tractor Pulls, Motocross, and on Friday, country singer William Michael Morgan will be in town.

Fairground officials said there are also two different fish stands out here this year, one that is similar to the old fair fish many people were used to.

This event will close out Saturday night with a demo derby.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.