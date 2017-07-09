Special guest helps end Challenger League season on a high note

A special guest from the Indiana statehouse helped end the Challenger League's baseball season on a high note.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch threw out the first pitch at Sunday's Challenger League game at Highland Park.

Crouch also got to hand out the trophies to all the players after the game.

She said she's never seen something like this before and that this should inspire others to chase their goals.

Crouch also got a signed ball from one of the players she says she's taking back to the statehouse.

