Boil advisory lifted for Jasper neighborhood

One of the dogs burned in the house explosion on Hercules Avenue in Evansville has died. City Council member and animal advocate Missy Mosby posted the news on Facebook.More >>
One of the dogs burned in the house explosion on Hercules Avenue in Evansville has died. City Council member and animal advocate Missy Mosby posted the news on Facebook.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Kentucky to talk with small business owners about health care.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Kentucky to talk with small business owners about health care.More >>
According to town officials, maintenance work will be done on the town's water system Wednesday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m.More >>
According to town officials, maintenance work will be done on the town's water system Wednesday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m.More >>
The boil advisory for some Jasper residents has been lifted.More >>
The boil advisory for some Jasper residents has been lifted.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Republican Party has removed County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave and her husband, Robert, as Precinct Committee members.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Republican Party has removed County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave and her husband, Robert, as Precinct Committee members.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon were stationed out of New York.More >>
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon were stationed out of New York.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.More >>
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>