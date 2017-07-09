Boil advisory extended at least 48 hours for some Jasper residents

The southbound bridge is expected to be closed to most traffic because of INDOT's Fix for 41 project.More >>
The southbound bridge is expected to be closed to most traffic because of INDOT's Fix for 41 project.More >>
It's been a perfect summer day for the Evansville Parks Department to continue with their Splash into Summer program at Lorraine Pool.More >>
It's been a perfect summer day for the Evansville Parks Department to continue with their Splash into Summer program at Lorraine Pool.More >>
Lightning caused a chain reaction of explosions to occur on County Road 1100 North, around 9:45 p.m. Friday.More >>
Lightning caused a chain reaction of explosions to occur on County Road 1100 North, around 9:45 p.m. Friday.More >>
The boil advisory for some Jasper residents has been extended while city officials continue to test water samples.More >>
The boil advisory for some Jasper residents has been extended while city officials continue to test water samples.More >>
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus held a town hall meeting on Saturday at the Vanderburgh County Library.More >>
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus held a town hall meeting on Saturday at the Vanderburgh County Library.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.More >>
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.More >>
The suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle has been identified and his charged with several crimes, including child endangerment.More >>
The suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle has been identified and his charged with several crimes, including child endangerment.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, a man from Georgia was killed Saturday in a crop duster crash in Craighead County.More >>
According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, a man from Georgia was killed Saturday in a crop duster crash in Craighead County.More >>