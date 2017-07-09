Boil advisory extended at least 48 hours for some Jasper residents

The boil advisory for some Jasper residents has been extended while city officials continue to test water samples.

A press release from Jasper Municipal Water Utilities on Sunday said the current advisory will be extended for an additional 48 hours. Residents living along East 15th Street, between Green and Royal Streets including 703 through 818 East 15th Street, is impacted by this advisory.

Over the next few days, more tests will be done to determine when the water is safe to consume.

