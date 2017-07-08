9th annual Big O Music Fest takes place - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

9th annual Big O Music Fest takes place

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer


OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

It was a perfect night to jam out to country music. 

Saturday was the 9th annual Big O Music Fest at the Reid's Orchard. 

The lineup was mostly country music. 

Eight musicians performed most of which are from Nashville. 

This year, close to 12,000 people attended from around 40 states.  

