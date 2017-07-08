IN Black Legislative Caucus holds town meeting

Friday After Five in Owensboro is adding a special venue for Country Duo LOCASH. They are playing a free concert on July 21st.More >>
Along with the usual carnival rides and food, a lot of renovations and some new additions were added to the fairgrounds this year including the brand new Toyota Events Center seating 700 people.More >>
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus held a town hall meeting on Saturday at the Vanderburgh County Library.More >>
Evansville police are investigating a crash where a car hit two other cars and then a house.More >>
Country star Dwight Yoakam is heading to Evansville to play the Victory Theatre. The show is September 13 at 8:00 p.m.More >>
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.More >>
The physical evidence at the apartment where a 3-year-old boy allegedly accidentally shot and killed himself does not match the story the father told Memphis Police Department, according to MPD.More >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
