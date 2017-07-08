IN Black Legislative Caucus holds town meeting

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus held a town hall meeting on Saturday at the Vanderburgh County Library.

This is one of seven town hall meetings across the state being held by the caucus. State legislators from Indianapolis spoke about several important issues including education, crime, and ways the community can come together to reduce racial violence.

Senator Gregory Taylor said bringing the legislators to the communities around the state makes a huge impact on political involvement.

