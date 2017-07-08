Splash into Summer continues to hold cookouts

It's been a perfect summer day for the Evansville Parks Department to continue with their Splash into Summer program at Lorraine Pool.

The cookouts are being held this summer to help raise money and swimming supplies for underprivileged children in the Evansville area.

Organizers say it's a great way to get people outside during the summer, and so far, over 1,000 children have benefited from the program.

There are two more events planned for this summer.

One of the events is July 15 at Rochelle-Landers Pool, and the other is July 22 at Mosby Pool.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.