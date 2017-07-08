EFD honors retiring firefighters

Grimm is one of several retiring from the EFD (WFIE)

The Evansville Fire Department held a reception for their retiring firefighters Saturday afternoon.

Men and women still working for the fire department had the chance to honor and thank those who gave so many years to public service.

For the retirees, it was a chance to reflect on their careers and share stories and memories.

Retiring Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Dan Grimm spent years being the bridge between the fire department, the media, and the public.

Grimm is one of several retiring from the EFD.

He spent 28 years with the EFD and is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.