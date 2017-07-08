Pilot injured after helicopter crashes in Dubois Co.

A Saturday morning helicopter crash in northwestern Dubois County left one man injured.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. EDT in a field along County Road 450 North, in Ireland, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say 42-year-old Keith Windsor was crop-dusting fields, when for unknown reasons, he experienced mechanical issues and crashed into a bean field about a quarter-mile south of 6720 West CR 450 North.

Officials say he was able to escape before the helicopter caught on fire.

Windsor was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a broken leg and chest pains according to a press release from ISP. The release states the investigation of the crash will be handled by the FAA.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

