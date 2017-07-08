Pilot injured after helicopter crashes in Dubois Co.

Around 11:00 a.m. EDT Saturday, a helicopter crashed in a field along County Road 450 North, in Ireland, Indiana.More >>
Lightning caused a chain reaction of explosions to occur on County Road 1100 North, around 9:45 p.m. Friday.
The southbound bridge is expected to be closed to most traffic because of INDOT's Fix for 41 project.
Trooper John Paprocki's relatives whipped out their phones and hit record once they saw a car driving all over the Western Kentucky parkway while Parprocki called dispatch. Paprocki is an Illinois State Trooper stationed in Chicago, but he was visiting his family. Off duty, out of state, but still willing and able to assist. "He's going in the median, he's going against traffic," Paprocki told dispatchers. Luckily there was a Kentucky state trooper already in t...
Mexican auto parts manufacturer Metalsa is considering whether to stay at its Owensboro location. Additional money could be coming their way as an incentive to stay in the tri-state.
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.
