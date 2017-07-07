Family stunned after loved one's memorial cross disappeared

Jame Wilson's grave could be seen on Diamond Avenue and University Parkway, before someone took it away over the weekend.

The family of a man who died on the highway is looking for answers after his memorial cross at the scene of the crash disappeared.

The accident happened in 2015 on Diamond Avenue and University Parkway. 32-year-old Jamie Wilson failed to make a turn, went off the road and crashed.

His memorial cross means a lot to his family and friends and now it's gone.

Katherine Wilson, Jamie's mother, and her family are absolutely heartbroken. They're stunned as to why anyone would take something so sacred to them. They're hoping their message prevents this from happening to another family.

We met Katherine at Sunset Memorial Park in Vanderburgh County where she often visits her son's grave.

"I bring a chair and talk to him," Katherine told us sitting in front of Jamie's grave. "Last time I was here, I was out for a couple of hours, just telling him about my life and what I'm going through."

The mom of four says she can't fathom going to the intersection on Highway 66 because it brings her too much pain.

So, she goes to Sunset Park instead to spend time with her youngest son.

"No parent should ever bury their child," Katherine said.

She says she received a text message over the weekend that brought back the worst of memories.

A family friend told Katherine that her son's memorial cross was no longer at the intersection where it has stood for over two years.

"It also hurts me so much that somebody would go and dig something up that means so much to our family," she said. "Because-his little girls-they decorated it themselves, they had the 'Number One Daddy' on it."

Katherine tells us she called Indiana's Department of Transportation, looking for answers.

INDOT told her their crews are very adamant about not touching the roadside memorials.

We learned INDOT often contracts mowing companies, and Katherine suspects a mower could have moved her son's cross without INDOT's knowledge. We reached out to INDOT to find out which mowing company was there over the weekend but have not heard back.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.