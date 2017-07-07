Princeton hotel reopened after temporarily shut down by state

A Princeton hotel is reopened for business after getting shut down by the state earlier this year.

The Express Inn sits off of State Route 64 and Richland Creek Drive.

This business was temporarily closed by the state fire marshal’s office earlier this year, but Princeton Fire Department officials confirm the owner has been in compliance since Monday.

Mary Clark moved across the street from the Express Inn back in May of 2017. At the time, the hotel was not open.

The roof, of the restaurant portion of the hotel, had collapsed over time, posing a danger for their guests. The owner tells 14 News she bought the property in 1990 and often houses migrant melon farm workers.

Some neighbors, like Clark, say despite the closure there has been a heavy amount of foot traffic over the past several months.

“Our concern was that we were seeing people going in and out of there at odd hours of the day and night, so when you see that happening you wonder if mischief is going on over there, with the place being closed, no electricity on, and people coming in and out,” neighbor Mary Clark explained.

The owner hopes to get guests back in about a week or so.

