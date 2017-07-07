Road construction disrupts mail services for some Newburgh residents

Trooper John Paprocki's relatives whipped out their phones and hit record once they saw a car driving all over the Western Kentucky parkway while Parprocki called dispatch. Paprocki is an Illinois State Trooper stationed in Chicago, but he was visiting his family. Off duty, out of state, but still willing and able to assist. "He's going in the median, he's going against traffic," Paprocki told dispatchers. Luckily there was a Kentucky state trooper already in t...More >>
This business was temporarily closed by the state fire marshal’s office earlier this year, but Princeton fire officials confirm the owner has been in compliance since Monday.More >>
Construction on outer Lincoln Avenue in Newburgh has been going on for months as crews install water and sewer lines.More >>
Mexican auto parts manufacturer Metalsa is considering whether to stay at its Owensboro location. Additional money could be coming their way as an incentive to stay in the tri-state.More >>
Madisonville's water system violated a drinking water standard, but officials at the water plant tell us it's part of a transition they are going through.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
A lawsuit, filed by a wounded officers in the deadly ambush shooting of Baton Rouge law enforcement, accuses Black Lives Matter and five of the movement's leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer.More >>
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
Four horse racing jockeys have been arrested following an incident in a locker room at Delta Downs, authorities with Louisiana State Police said. Troop D spokesman James Anderson said jockeys went from throwing buckets of ice water on a juvenile male, who was a licensed racing employee, and spraying shaving cream on him to throwing hot sauce on his genitals and posting a picture to Facebook. "Troopers conducted an investigation into the allegations and determined jockeys a...More >>
