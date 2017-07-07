Road construction disrupts mail services for some Newburgh residents

Construction on outer Lincoln Avenue in Newburgh has been going on for months as crews install water and sewer lines.

The road, blocked off to drivers unless they live here. Recently, that caused some problems for Carol Bechtel and her husband.

"It's a little difficult getting in and out of our street, but all of us manage to through," Carol explained. "We were just wondering why isn't our mail lady delivering?"

The Bechtel's and their neighbors say they haven't received mail for the past two days. They've lived here for 33 years, and say they've never any problems like this.

So, since Wednesday, they've made the trip to the post office to pick up their mail.

"Didn't they wonder how that person got there in the first place if there's no access?" Bechtel questioned. "How did they get in and out to get their mail?"

But, Friday a postal carrier showed up, a relief for Carol and her neighbors.

One resident told us at one point this week, the road was only accessible from outer Lincoln at Lenn Road.

Friday afternoon, The Postal service sent us this statement:

"The carrier has been instructed to deliver all mail as long as the street can be entered and exited in a safe manner."

The roadwork on Outer Lincoln is expected to last a few more months, then another part of the project, street widening will start.

