CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Off-Duty Illinois State Trooper calls in erratic driver in KY

Trooper John Paprocki's relatives whipped out their phones and hit record once they saw a car driving all over the Western Kentucky Parkway while Paprocki called dispatch.

Paprocki is an Illinois State Trooper stationed in Chicago, but he was visiting his family. Off duty, out of state, but still willing and able to assist.

"He's going in the median, he's going against traffic," Paprocki told dispatchers.

Luckily there was a Kentucky State Trooper already in the area to respond. But Paprocki wanted to make sure the driver , Nicole Marie Asbell, got off the road, after he says it hit a FedEx Truck and then his own car.

"She was driving so erratically, that either she was going to cause another crash, or she eventually caused a crash on her own," he said.

A different kind of perspective from a trooper who says he usually gets to crashes after they happen.

"You can hear my voice the heightened stress, because again usually responding to things after the fact but things happening real time. My heart rate was going up. my sense of what was about to happen," he said.

In his close to 20 years on the force, Trooper Paprocki says he has only seen crashes as they happen only a handful of times. Two defense mechanisms kicked in protecting the public, and his family in the car with him.

Luckily there was a Kentucky State Trooper in the area who responded. Paprocki was already there ready to get out and help.

"Knowing that your backup is miles away, and uh not having an accessible assistance at that moment, I felt there was a compelling duty to help the trooper at that time," Paprocki says.

An ambulance took Asbell to the hospital, but her condition hasn't been released. If she is able to make a recovery, she will face several charges from that accident. Including; driving while intoxicated, possession of synthetic drugs.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.